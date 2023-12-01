A Very Hip-Hop Christmas: HNHH's Holiday Playlist Ft. Outkast, Kanye & More

We’re back in the holiday season and Christmas is quickly approaching. 2023 has flashed by with plenty of highs and lows to reflect on before the year ends. However, this time of year also means that Christmas songs are inescapable. Bing Cosby and Nat King Cole have blessed us with timeless holiday odes that are necessary. However, we want to highlight hip-hop's incredible offerings over the years pertaining to the Christmas season.

Today, we're launching the HotNewHipHop Advent calendar where we'll launch new interviews, think pieces, and year-end lists daily for the next 25 days that encapsulate this year in hip-hop. To kick things off, we're setting the holiday vibes right with HotNewHipHop's official Christmas playlist, and we're bringing a bit of everything. Revisit some classic anthems from the pioneers who helped establish the genre in the last 50 years, and discover some recent bangers may have flown under your radar.

Gucci Mane, Jeezy & Yo Gotti Make It Snow This Christmas

It's only right that Kanye's "Christmas In Harlem," and Outkast's "Player's Ball (Christmas Mix)" landed on our playlist -- both have become quintessential holiday hip-hop anthems. Moreover, Jim Jones, Cam'ron, Run DMC, Kurtis Blow, and The Treacherous Three bring New York City's magical Christmas touch. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E help bring some West Coast vibes.

The South has blessed us with plenty of Christmas bangers, too. Gucci Mane, the self-proclaimed East Atlanta Santa, and Jeezy spread festive joy on "St. Brick Intro" and "Hustlaz Holiday," respectively. Beyond ATL, Yo Gotti brings Memphis vibes to our playlist twice, including on the Roc Nation Classic "3 Kings" ft. Fabolous and DJ Khaled, while Quad City DJs and Kodak Black put on for Florida.

From Smino, IDK and Nef The Pharoah to Fetty Wap, Tyler, The Creator, and Run The Jewels, we've got you covered this Christmas. Be warned, though: this playlist probably isn't suitable for any PG functions. Press play above and happy holidays from HNHH!

