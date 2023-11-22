7 Holiday Hip-Hop Albums That Aren’t Cringe

Many hip-hop artists have tried and failed when attempting to make holiday music. Rappers have repeatedly attempted to make holiday or Christmas-themed songs, but they frequently appear corny, unoriginal, or cringeworthy. Some have tried to put a hip-hop spin on holiday classics, while others boldly made their own original music. Few rappers have successfully made holiday songs, let alone complete projects.

Today, we are looking at 7 holiday hip-hop albums, including EPs, that aren’t cringe. Most hip-hop holiday music is centered around Christmas, so naturally, these selections are as well. These albums are perfect for a rap fan’s holiday festivities. Take a look at the list below.

Freeway - Black Santa (2012)

Freeway’s 2012 Christmas EP does not deviate from his sound at all, applying holiday themes to his signature street raps. The 9-track project is festive with its Christmas bars but also emulates the winter with its cold delivery and tough production. Peedi Crakk, Young Chris, Memphis Bleek, Iman Shumpert, and more contribute verses to Black Santa. Freeway and his guests bring their typical bars, referencing Christmas as they apply. Some songs are more holiday-centric than others but are not at all cringeworthy.

Chance The Rapper & Jeremih - Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama (2016)

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih dropped the ultimate hip-hop Christmas album in 2016. Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama is a Chicago affair that blends Chance’s melodic and Jeremih’s modern R&B. The mixtape overwhelmingly conveys the warm feelings of the holiday season and Christmas spirit. The jovial project sticks to its holiday theme while not taking itself too seriously. Chance provides his quirky raps and carefree melodies while Jeremih spreads joy with his singing. Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama primarily features fellow Chicago artists like Noname and King Louie. Since its initial release, the mixtape has been reissued twice with extra songs in both 2017 and 2020.

Gucci Mane - The Return Of East Atlanta Santa (2016)

Gucci Mane first dubbed himself “East Atlanta Santa” in 2014 with a mixtape of the same name. That project and its 2015 sequel, titled The Night Gu-Wop Stole X-Mas were quite cringe as they barely related to the holidays outside of their titles and artwork. These projects were released on Christmas day in their respective years to feed Gucci’s cult following. In 2016, Gucci Mane returned from prison as a new artist, both physically and musically. His release from prison also marked The Return of East Atlanta Santa, his third commercial album that year.

Released during a creative peek, Gucci Mane’s Christmas album is an essential listen for trap fans. While the majority of the project may not directly relate to the holidays, one can enjoy Christmas bangers like “St. Brick Intro.” The Return of East Atlanta Santa also includes hit singles like “Both” with Drake and “Last Time” with Travis Scott. Gucci Mane has since embraced Christmas with 2019’s East Atlanta Santa 3.

Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire - Merry eXmas 3 (2017)

One of the underground’s most eccentric MCs, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire has been releasing holiday hip-hop albums since 2011. Merry eXmas & SMD, his trilogy of mixtapes contains his aggressive and unorthodox style of rapping, but with a holiday twist. His most recent Christmas mixtape, 2017’s Merry eXmas 3, is his best and is far from cringe. Over smooth production, eXquire spits tough bars to embrace the holiday season in his own unique way. A short listen, Merry eXmas 3 is perfect for underground rap fans.

Tyler, The Creator - Music Inspired By Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

In 2018, Tyler, The Creator was involved in the soundtrack of The Grinch. He contributed two songs to the official soundtrack before releasing an EP inspired by the film. While not explicitly a Christmas-themed EP, The Grinch is certainly a Christmas story. Tyler also specified that the EP contained “Christmas-themed music,” “keeping the 7-year-olds in mind but also wanting the parents to listen.”

His Grinch-inspired passion project is not at all cringe, containing beautifully produced tracks that explore holiday traditions like Christmas lights, “Hot Chocolate,” and a “Big Bag” of toys. The EP may not be entirely hip-hop but Tyler does rap on songs like “Lights On” and “Big Bag.” Tyler, The Creator’s Grinch-inspired work is one of the all-time great holiday hip-hop albums.

Passport Gift & Parks - Gift Wrapping 3 (2020)

Since 2018, Passport Gift and Parks, co-host of The Joe Budden Podcast, have been releasing Christmas-themed albums. Five projects deep, 2020’s Gift Wrapping 3 is the best work from the rapper/producer duo. What makes the Gift Wrapping series special in the scope of holiday hip-hop albums is that they include street raps but do not deviate from the Christmas theme. A short, 18-minute listen, Gift Wrapping 3 has features from Stove God Cooks, Ransom, Che Noir, and Marc Stro, resulting in the perfect Christmas present for rap purists.

Noveliss & Hir-O - Sage Of The Season (2020)

Noveliss of Clear Soul Forces teamed up with producer Hir-O in 2020 for a 4-track Christmas EP titled Sage of the Season. The project reimagines classic Christmas stories in hip-hop form. Noveliss skillfully spits descriptive bars about Santa Claus and Jack Frost with his signature choppy flow. The beats are relaxing, but do not venture far from Noveliss’s ear for lo-fi Detroit-style boom bap. A delightful and comforting listen, Sage of the Season is far from cringe and is one of the better holiday hip-hop albums in recent memory.

[via]