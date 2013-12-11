christmas album
- Music50 Cent And Producer Cookin Soul Turned Christmas Gangsta On "XMAS MASSACRE" MixtapeCookin Soul and 50 will hopefully do more of this in the future. By Zachary Horvath
- Music7 Holiday Hip-Hop Albums That Aren’t CringeThese albums are perfect for a rap fan’s holiday festivities.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicBryson Tiller Announces Christmas Project Inspired By Justin Bieber, Ariana GrandeBryson Tiller has a brand new Christmas album on the way. By Aron A.
- NewsPornhub Releases Christmas Album "XXXMas" With A$AP Ferg, Young M.A, & MorePornhub's latest holiday compilation album, titled "XXXMas", has arrived with features from A$AP Ferg, Young M.A, Rubi Rose, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTinashe Drops Surprise Christmas Banger "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"Tinashe surprises fans with a holiday EP that includes "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" — a Christmas banger.By Ellie Spina
- MusicJacquees Readies Holiday Album "Christmas In Decatur"Sweet R&B holiday tunes on the way. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosSlim Jxmmi Is A Stingy Santa In "Nothing For Christmas" VideoSlim Jxmmi has nothing left to give.By Milca P.
- NewsThe "Very Spidey Christmas" Album Actually Exists: ListenSony releases "Into The Spider-Verse" Christmas album.By Milca P.
- MusicMike Will Made-It Announces Rae Sremmurd's "Sremm Christmas"We're hoping this includes Swae Lee's Christmas carol.By Aron A.
- NewsShoreline Mafia Put On That "Pressure" In New TrackStream Shoreline Mafia's track "Pressure" here. By hnhh
- NewsJohn Legend Wants Us All To Have "A Legendary Christmas"'Tis the season. By hnhh
- MusicJohn Legend Announces Christmas Album & TourJohn Legend's coming through with an official holiday tape!By Chantilly Post
- MusicJessie J Releasing Christmas Album Featuring Boyz II Men & BabyfaceJessie J will be handling your holiday playlist this year.By Milca P.
- MusicChance The Rapper & Jeremih Reveal Christmas Album Release Date & TracklistChance The Rapper and Jeremih are gearing to drop their Christmas album. By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper & Jeremih Reportedly Reuniting For Another Christmas AlbumAccording to producer Bongo By The Way, Chance The Rapper & Jeremih are dropping a Christmas album this year.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsB.o.B "Tis The Season" VideoB.o.B comes in hot with his satirical take on "Tis The Season."By hnhh
- NewsR. Kelly Announces Christmas Album For 2014R, Kelly announces a new Christmas album for 2014.By Kevin Goddard