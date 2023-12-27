50 Cent And Producer Cookin Soul Turned Christmas Gangsta On "XMAS MASSACRE" Mixtape

The holiday albums were extra plentiful this season. Over the past week or so and even going back to early November, HNHH covered a good amount of Christmas-themed records. Artists such as GIVEON, Troy Ave, and Jim Jones were spreading their versions of how they make tapes like this. Erica Banks and Luh Tyler left some gifts in the stockings in the form of singles. We can also add 50 Cent to the nice list this year.

He and legendary producer, Cookin Soul, got an LP out just before Christmas Day. The duo put it out on all streaming platforms, including bandcamp as well. According to HipHopDX, other versions of this album included vocals from MF DOOM and A Tribe Called Quest. How 50 and Cookin got this done, was by using some of the G-Unit's material from his mixtape phase.

50 Cent Joins Elite Company

Then, Cookin got to work by flipping classic Christmas bops and that is how XMAS MASSACRE was born. The beatmaster shared this caption to promote the album on Instagram. "The most gangsta Christmas album in history has arrived. Celebrate the holidays with your loved ones while listening to this mix of 50 Cent's rapping over classic Christmas samples flipped by Cookin Soul." He continues, "This project transports you to the golden era of G-Unit mixtapes that dominated the internet and the streets. Happy Holidays and best wishes to everyone. POW!" If you like you can check out the tape for yourself here.

