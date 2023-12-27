Travis Barker's Kids Alabama & Landon Get $150K G-Wagons From Rockstar Dad For Christmas

We all wish we could give our loved ones the finest of everything come Christmastime, but unfortunately, only the top 1% seem able to give out luxurious gifts to others in their life with ease these days. People like Travis Barker, who have spent decades in the spotlight, are pros at doing it big at this point. Seeing as his teenage daughter, Alabama, celebrates her birthday on December 24th, the rocker has had no choice but to become an expert gift giver, making sure his princess feels every bit as special as she deserves.

As Page Six reports, the heavily tattooed artist went all out for Alabama's 18th. On her Instagram Story she excitedly showed off her brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon from Travis, as well as the matching whip her older brother, Landon, got. Like many other American families, the Barkers were glad in festive pyjamas while running outside to check out their presents. The $150K vehicle was definitely the biggest treat the blonde beauty got, but it wasn't the only noteworthy flex she posted online.

Travis Barker Spoils His Daughter For Christmas and Her 18th

Alabama Barker G-Wagon

To carry all her must-haves from the family mansion to her SUV, Travis and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, surprised the young socialite with a Hermes purse. "Your girl got her first Birkin," Alabama bragged on her Story, showing off the ivory-coloured bag that comes with a minimum $24K price tag. Elsewhere, Kris Jenner gave her extended family member a $4K watch from Cartier, and her step-mom came through with a stunning diamond necklace.

Travis Barker has done plenty to prove he's a great father this year, from supporting Kardashian through her fetal surgery before the Poosh founder gave birth to their son, Rocky. Of course, we haven't forgotten about his musical skills either. Most recently, the Blink-182 star impressed us with his cover of Gunna's "fukumean," which you can revisit at the link below. For more music/pop culture news, make sure to check back in with HNHH later.

