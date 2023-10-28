Alabama Barker Seems To Reveal New Man Online

Alabama Barker is looking to keep capitalizing on her social media dominance, whether it's with new music, dances, antics, or relationships. Moreover, apparently she just debuted a new relationship with 18-year-old rapper Lil Darius via a series of new videos. The 17-year-old uploaded a couple of TikToks of the two of them together, plus she appears in Darius' new music video "About Us." In the social media posts themselves, the two chill out under the covers, and she showed off a big bouquet of roses in another post that probably came from the young MC. As such, it seems like the blink-182 legend's daughter is moving on from her previous fling with DD Osama.

Furthermore, this is just the latest Internet discussion around Alabama Barker, whose high family profile and career moves have drawn as much positive attention as negative. For example, fans blasted her for clubbing during a family emergency, when her father and Kourtney Kardashian had to go to the hospital. In addition, there's all the discussion around the young celebrity's burgeoning rap career, which many criticize. However, she does have some ardent fans which many would argue are the most important ones to have: her family.

Alabama Barker At Beautycon 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Alabama Barker attends Beautycon™ Los Angeles 2023 at The Reef on September 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Beautycon™)

"I think her rap career is amazing," Alabama Barker's mother told Page Six. "My kids were raised on a tour bus from the time they were born. Every creed, every race is going to love hip-hop and rap that’s not gonna change. So for me it is a very natural progression for [Alabama], because she’s been in the studio with her father with the greatest musicians in the world." Also, she believes that Alabama holds a deep respect for hip-hop that Travis wouldn't let her profit from if it wasn't genuine.

"They literally travelled the world numerous times over with some of the biggest musicians, rap artists and hip-hop artists in the world," Barker's mother continued. "[For Alabama’s] generation right now the highest genre of music is hip-hop and rap." We'll see if her and Lil Darius become the next big hip-hop couple. For more news and the latest updates on Alabama Barker, stay up to date on HNHH.

