Alabama Barker Is Avoiding Responding To Any Hate Comments

The 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker, Alabama Barker, has heard her fair share of hate, bullying, and negative reactions from fans. She is reaching her breaking point, but she is going to pull back the reins on that. In a recent Instagram story, she expressed that she would not mind clapping back at all of the people bringing her down. She says, “Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me.” That is the common reaction to have when someone tries to get under your skin.

However, while living in the constant eye of the media certainly has its drawbacks, it is also a blessing in disguise for the social media personality. The haters, like the media, are going to try and pry information and emotions out of you for their pleasure, or, in the media’s case, dollar signs. But, Alabama is learning a valuable life lesson. She also states in her IG story, “But then I look at those people, like really look at them… what kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble.”

Read More: Drake’s Son Adonis Graham Looks All Grown Up In First Day Of Grade One Photo With Sophie Brussaux

This Is Not The First Time Alabama Barker Has Dealt With Hate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Jordyn Woods, Alabama Luella Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in a total Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn look, before Tommy Hilfiger, during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

She signed off by wishing her haters on their way and saying, “Remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins.” These thoughts creeping into Alabama’s mind seem to be stemming from the body-shamers, but they also could be about a plethora of other things. Her outfit choices, and her thirst traps on TikTok during the time of Kourtney Kardashian being sent to the hospital, could all be reasons as to why she is feeling this way. However, we do not know for sure so keep checking back for more updates.

What are your initial thoughts on Alabama Barker making these comments about her haters? How hard do you think it would be to be a teenager growing up in the limelight? Do you think Alabama should respond to her critics? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Alabama Barker.

Read More: Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Make First Public Appearance At Beyonce Show

[Via]