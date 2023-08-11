Alabama Barker’s Mom Says Her Rap Career Is “Amazing” & A “Natural Progression”

Alabama Barker has the benefit of being Blink-182 icon Travis Barker’s daughter to help her as she attempts to make a name for herself in the music industry. Interestingly, the 17-year-old has decided to pursue a career as a rapper rather than following in her father’s rockstar footsteps. It’s obvious that she has no shortage of confidence in herself. Unfortunately for Alabama, her comment section is often riddled with haters.

Despite the backlash she’s gotten for allegedly blackfishing, Barker continues to move forward and seek out opportunities that will open the right doors for her to grow. We’ve already seen her hanging out with other big names in the game, such as Toosii. Elsewhere, the blonde’s mother made it clear that she’s in full support of the path Alabama is paving for herself. “I think her rap career is amazing. My kids were raised on a tour bus from the time they were born,” Shanna Moakler told Page Six.

Alabama Barker Already Has Friends in the Industry

“Every creed, every race is going to love hip-hop and rap that’s not gonna change,” Moakler further pointed out. “So for me it is a very natural progression for [Alabama], because she’s been in the studio with her father with the greatest musicians in the world.” Barker’s mom said she thinks that both Travis and Alabama have a “deep respect” for the genre of rap. She also believes her co-parent wouldn’t allow his daughter to make any big moves without that kind of respect.

“They literally travelled the world numerous times over with some of the biggest musicians, rap artists and hip-hop artists in the world, and [for Alabama’s] generation right now the highest genre of music is hip-hop and rap,” Shanna doubled down on her defence. If you’re curious to learn more about Alabama Barker before she blows up, check out our full report on the up-and-coming nepo baby at the link below. For more music/pop culture news, tap back in with HNHH again later.

