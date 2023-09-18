Alabama Barker’s Bright Blue Hair May Be Her Best Look Yet

For years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been at the centre of entertainment news, with each sister bringing her own unique gossip-worthy headlines to the table. Kim keeps busy with her four children, law school, and her various business endeavours, while Khloe has two little ones and a fashion brand of her own to oversee. Elsewhere, the younger two siblings, Kendall and Kylie, are best known for modelling and makeup respectively. As for the family's oldest, Kourtney, she recently married Travis Barker, making her a step-mom of Landon and Alabama Barker, not to mention the baby currently growing in her belly.

It seems that Alabama has some big aspirations for her future, and now that she has both the Barker and Kardashian names affiliated with her, there's no telling where she'll go. For the most part, the 17-year-old seems to be networking in the industry the old-fashioned way – attending parties where she crosses paths with other nepo babies and celebrities, as well as making her presence felt on social media.

Alabama Barker Switches Up Her Hair Colour Again

Barker's most recent TikTok post certainly has our attention, as it shows her rocking a hair colour that's totally different from her usual blonde inches. While dancing along to a song with her friend, the controversial content creator throws stacks of cash. She looks to be wearing just a waist trainer and bra above her sweatpants, and the all-black ensemble only makes her new bright blue locks stand out more.

As some TikTok users continue to debate whether Alabama Barker looks her age or not, others continue to express disappointment in her attempt at launching a rap career. Regardless of what the internet has to say, the socialite seems to have the full support of her famous father, as well as her mom, Shanna Moakler. Read what the latter had to say about Alabama's future plans at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

