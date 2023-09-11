Alabama Barker Gives Paparazzi The Finger In A Little Black Dress During NYC Outing

With a father like Travis Barker to look to for support and guidance, some expected Alabama Barker to follow in the Blink-182 rocker's footsteps with an alternative music career of her own. Those people were half right, as the teen has shown a strong interest in the industry. Rather than picking up drumsticks, she's been trying her hand at rapping. In fact, she's even shared some rough tracks with fans on TikTok and other platforms over the past few months. Critics of Barker have accused her of blackfishing. Nevertheless, she's already made it clear that she doesn't have time for haters.

It's unclear if, or when, the blonde beauty plans to share her songs with the world officially. Still, she continues to make waves with her bold style choices and attitude, which she proudly showed off this past weekend in New York City. Barker was photographed by the paparazzi in a little black dress and several silver accessories. She shielded her eyes from their camera glare with oversized shades.

Alabama Barker Steps Out in the Big Apple

According to The Sun, Travis' daughter was leaving her hotel in the Big Apple when the pictures were taken. Seeing as Fashion Week festivities have been ongoing in the area, it's likely that Barker was stepping out for one of those. Other young artists and socialites we've seen hitting the town over the past few days include Coi Leray, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, just to name a few.

She's only 17 years old, but that didn't stop Alabama Barker from hitting up the club earlier this month. It's surprising enough that she was partying underage, but at the same time, her step mom Kourtney Kardashian was also undergoing emergency fetal surgery to save the life of her baby boy. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

