2 Chainz On 50 Cent's Contribution To "Welcome 2 Collegrove": "He Killed It"

2 Chainz praised 50 Cent for "killing" his contribution to his new album with Lil Wayne, Welcome 2 Collegrove, during an appearance on the Rap Radar podcast. He says that 50, who did skits on the album, submitted his portions in one take.

“I actually wrote these things for 50 to say,” Chainz explained. “And I sent it to him because first of all, 50 is somebody that has a voice I think people can recognize. Two – he’s in the TV space and three, I knew that when it was time to put out a album, I was going to do something to maybe f*ck people up to think maybe he was.”

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Rappers 50 Cent, ASAP Rocky and 2 Chainz attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

He continued: “I had this whole thing in my head about trailers and chaos and mayhem like, ‘What the hell they got going on?’ So I hit him and he did it for me. I mean it didn’t take long. He killed it on the first take as far as knowing how to breathe, the spaces. Just little stuff that us as creatives that I just wanted.” Check out Chainz's full comments on the Rap Radar podcast below.

2 Chainz Discusses Working With 50 Cent

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne released Welcome 2 Collegrove back in November as a sequel to their 2016 effort, ColleGrove. Wayne was never properly credited for that effort due to issues with his label. In addition to 50 Cent, the new project features 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Vory, Rick Ross, and Marsha Ambrosius. 2 Chainz has previously revealed that he originally wanted Roddy Ricch, Kevin Durant, and more to also make appearances. Be on the lookout for further updates on 2 Chainz and 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

