Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz’s “Welcome 2 ColleGrove” Release Date Revealed

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are two artists who have collaborated quite a bit in the past. Overall, the two know how to make some phenomenal tracks together. In fact, they have an entire collaborative project. This album was released back in 2016 and is simply called ColleGrove. Although only 2 Chainz is credited as the primary artist, this is still very much a collab tape. It is one that is wrapped in nostalgia, and fans have been waiting for some kind of follow-up.

Well, it is pretty clear that Lil Wayne is in album mode right now. He just dropped Tha Fix Before Tha VI which was a teaser to Tha Carter VI. Prior to dropping his much-awaited sequel to his popular album series, Wayne is now teaming up with 2 Chainz again. This time, they are going to be dropping a follow-up to ColleGrove. The album is appropriately titled Welcome 2 ColleGrove and the lead single "Presha" dropped last night. Furthermore, it would appear as though we have a release date.

According to new information from Apple Music, you can expect Welcome 2 ColleGrove to come out on Friday, November 17th. Overall, this is a very interesting move considering Nicki Minaj is going to release her album on the very same day. Considering Wayne and Nicki's relationship, one could wonder about the thought process here. Especially when you consider how Minaj had announced her album first. However, there is always the strong possibility that it is all just random chance.

No matter what, both albums are going to get their fair share of love once they drop. Wayne and 2 Chainz are two artists with massive fanbases, and this project promises to be a great one. Let us know your expectations for Welcome 2 ColleGrove, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

