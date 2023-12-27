Drake Pays Homage To Mom And Adonis, Brings Live Singer To His Home

Drake had a good time this Christmas.

BYAlexander Cole
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

Drake has had himself a year to remember. Overall, he went on a massive tour of North America with 21 Savage and even dropped a new album. Moving forward, he is going to have another big year in 2024 thanks to his upcoming tour with J. Cole. Although he vowed to take a break, it seems like Drizzy is more content when he is working. He has made being a workaholic a habit, and he will not be changing that up, anytime soon.

However, the man did get to take a bit of a break this weekend as he celebrated Christmas at his residence. As it turns out, his mom and his son Adonis were all there, and he made sure to show some love. In the image below, Drake can be seen with his loved ones, posing in front of a Christmas tree. Moreover, he paired this with a lengthy caption which showcases his gratitude. Not to mention, it flexes a bit of that lyrical prowess that has made him so popular.

Read More: Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Certified Platinum

Drake Takes To IG

"Gifted you things with and without barcodes, gave with every fiber of my soul, Gia stones that glowed and Chanel flaps that overflowed, I even gave you the tools to avoid reaping what you sowed…but somehow different stories are being told on road," he wrote. In addition to all of this, he also had a live singer performing in his house. In the video below, you can see the extent of the performance. Overall, this is a pretty cool way to celebrate the Holidays, although you need the kind of wealth Drizzy has to pull it off.

Some Live Music In The Graham Residence

Let us know what you think of Drake and his Christmas celebration, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

