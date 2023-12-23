Drake Proclaims He's "Not Human," Reposts Viral Concert Clip To Prove It

Drake has wild reflexes (well, sometimes...) that have him feeling "not human" as of late. Moreover, he recently reposted an old viral clip from his It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage in which he quickly catches a book that a fan threw at him. In fact, it was one of the 6ix God's own books, Titles Ruin Everything, which was his poetry collection that kicked off the rollout for For All The Dogs. "Never forget I'm not human," he wrote as the video's caption on his recent Instagram Story post. Given that Drizzy was also catching bras, posters, and so much more onstage, we're sure that he had plenty of opportunities to hone his quick reaction times.

Furthermore, a lot of folks are excited to see him continue this run with another special guest to energize the trek. For those unaware, Drake and J. Cole are embarking on an "expansion" of the previous concert series: the Big As The What? tour. Not only that, but following increased fan demand and more visibility, the team added more dates on the journey for die-hards to cop tickets for. We're sure that the Toronto star will want to display his inhumanness even more during these shows, and he's going to have even steeper competition to live up to alongside the Dreamville MC.

Drake Claims He's Not Human While Showing Off Reflexes: Watch

Of course, most fans would rather he display his alien nature through the quality of his music rather than his athleticism. Fortunately for them, Drake did this quite a bit in 2023– and these example weren't even all from his solo material. He had a couple of amazing features this year, all of which took on a pretty unique tone, voice, angle, and intent. As one of the most versatile artists working today, we'd expect nothing less from the 37-year-old.

Meanwhile, next year should be a very interesting one for him. Amid Aubrey's claims that he's taking a break from music, plus some speculation that he's beefing with Metro Boomin, eve off-years seem like anticipated moments for him. We'll see what it holds, and whether we'll doubt his humanity again. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, come back to HNHH.

