Drake Faces Backlash For Morgan Wallen Collaboration

Drake is facing backlash on social media for his decision to feature Morgan Wallen in the music video for his song, “You Broke My Heart,” off of his For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition album. Wallen has been a controversial figure since being caught using a racial slur in 2021. In a video published by TMZ from the time, he hurled the n-word, amongst other obscenities, during a drunken return home after a night out in Nashville.

To open the six-minute video, Drake and Wallen discuss a recent breakup over dinner. "I didn't like her. I think she might have been the wrong girl anyway," Wallen says. Drake concludes: "God bless her. Let's see what else is out there; that's what we need to do.

Read More: Drake Enlists Morgan Wallen For Explosive "You Broke My Heart" Music Video

Drake Performs At Lil Baby's Birthday Concert

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

"That Drake and Morgan Wallen video is… cringe. Morgan has proven he’s a racist… and then they have white women lip syncing the n word?? wtf is going on here," one user on Twitter wrote, Wednesday. Another posted: "Morgan Wallen the racist? Drake surely couldn’t be stooping this low for attention."

Fans Call Out Drake On Twitter

That Drake and Morgan Wallen video is… cringe. Morgan has proven he’s a racist… and then they have white women lip syncing the n word?? wtf is going on here. — cryptic & machiavellian (@prncssofduality) December 20, 2023 Morgan Wallen the racist? Drake surely couldn’t be stooping this low for attention https://t.co/iatmgMQ4FQ — 🅱️⚡️ (@chicagoBRIZ) December 20, 2023

Wallen addressed his use of the slur during an interview with Billboard, earlier this month. “I’ve never made an excuse,” he told the outlet. “I never will make an excuse. I’ve talked to a lot of people, heard stories [about] things that I would have never thought about because I wasn’t the one going through it. And I think, for me, in my heart I was never that guy that people were portraying me to be, so there was a little bit of like, ‘Damn, I’m kind of actually mad about this a little bit because I know I shouldn’t have said this, but I’m really not that guy.’ I put myself in just such a sh*t spot, you know? Like, ‘You really messed up here, guy.’ If I was that guy, then I wouldn’t have cared. I wouldn’t have apologized. I wouldn’t have done any of that if I really was that guy that people were saying about me” Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Is Back With "For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition"

[Via]