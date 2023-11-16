Drake Drops Trailer For “Scary Hours 3”

Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Overall, he just came out with an album called For All The Dogs which as you can imagine, became a chart-topper. However, he told the world that he would be taking some sort of break. After delivering so much music, it only makes sense that he would be ready to pack it in for a bit. Well, he immediately went back on that by revealing that he would go on tour with J. Cole. Subsequently, he is coming through with a small EP for the people.

Last night, Drake took to social media where he revealed that tomorrow, fans will be getting Scary Hours 3. The popular EP series has boasted some incredible tracks over the years. Consequently, the hype for this new collection is real. Moreover, he dropped a trailer to the EP which features a dramatic voice-over. If one thing is for certain, it is that Drizzy is not messing around right now. He wants everyone to know he is coming correct.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Rips Fans For Booing Drake At Camp Flog Gnaw Back In 2019

Drake Has Something New On The Way

“I’ll say this to you: I’m not… I feel no need to appease anybody," Drake says. "I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go and disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years — even though I’m not really, like, into [laughs] I’m not really into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery, but… you know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where it’s just kind of like, I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days.

"I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All The Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished sh*t, you know, this is just… it’s happening on its own. And, you know, who am I to fight it, right? And to fight back against the right thing would be… you know.” Let us know how excited you are for the EP, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Drake & J. Cole Unveil New “First Person Shooter” Music Video