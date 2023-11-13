Drake & J. Cole Reveal “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” Tour Dates

Drake & J. Cole came through with a massive hit on For All The Dogs called "First Person Shooter." Overall, this is a track that eventually became the number-one song in the country. Furthermore, it has led to some serious anticipation for Cole's upcoming project The Fall Off. On top of all of this, there have been some rumblings that Drake and Cole could be going on tour together. Recently, information online popped up for a new set of shows dubbed "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?"

This had fans a bit confused. After all, Drake recently came out and said that he was going to be taking an extended break. However, now, it has been revealed that the tour is very much happening. This morning, fans woke up to a whole slew of tour dates. On January 18th of 2024, Drake and Cole will be heading to Denver, Colorado where they will perform their first shows. This new tour will last about two months and it is set to end in Birmingham, Alabama.

Drake & J. Cole On Tour

(L-R) Recording artists Rihanna, Drake, and J. Cole attend Drake's after party at Greenhouse on September 28, 2010 in New York City.

This is a truly massive tour that is going to get fans extremely excited. A Cash App presale is set to start on Wednesday, November 15th and the details on how to enter can be found here. Meanwhile, the tickets will officially go on sale as of Friday, November 17th at 11AM through the Drake Related website. Let us know if you will be attending the tour, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ means this is a rescheduled date

~ means J. Cole will not be there.

