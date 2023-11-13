Bryan Cranston Details Bartending At Drake’s Birthday Party With Aaron Paul

Bryan Cranston recently recalled how he and his Breaking Bad co-star, Aaron Paul, ended up bartending at Drake's 37th birthday party, last month. Speaking with E! News for an interview over the weekend, Cranston revealed that Miami-based restauranteur, David Grutman, hooked them up with the invite.

“There’s a great restaurant in Miami run by David Grutman,” the actor said. “So he called us and said, ‘Drake’s birthday is tomorrow night. Would you guys like to come?’ And we thought, we’re down there in Miami, yes! So we have to do it. So we did. And it was a surprise to Drake. He didn’t know. And he turned the corner, and he saw us, and I said, ‘Sir, can I mix you a drink?’ It was fun. He’s a cool guy. He’s a really fun guy.”

Read More: Drake Had Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston Serving Drinks At His Birthday Bash: Watch

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul onstage during the at Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Tacos & Tequila hosted by the Cast of the Kitchen with a special appearance by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston at Pier 86 on October 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Drake hosted his 37th birthday party on October 23rd. During the event, he posed for a picture with Cranston and Paul, which he later shared on Instagram. Captioning the photo, the Toronto rapper wrote: "Pinkman, Walter White, and Walter Light…RIP to Mike but when it’s comes to records we breaking bad for sure…I’ll be back with more fuckery and responses to all your love. I’m getting fried tonight though…love you all dearly thank you for awarding me this honour to be a familiar voice in your lives." Check out Cranston's recollection of the evening below.

Bryan Cranston Explains His Appearance At Drake's Birthday

Drake’s "Breaking Bad" birthday surprise was put together by LIV owner David Grutman https://t.co/3Yh0bOWpT2 via: @enews pic.twitter.com/QcKC4k0Rhm — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 12, 2023

Drake's birthday celebrations came after the release of his latest album, For All The Dogs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake, Bryan Cranston, And Aaron Paul Pose Together At His Birthday Bash

[Via]