Drake, Bryan Cranston, And Aaron Paul Pose Together At His Birthday Bash

One of the most celebrated and hated rappers turned 37 yesterday. That is Canadian hitmaker, Drake. He has plenty to be proud of this year. His It's All A Blur tour was easily one of the most successful of 2023. It certainly competed with Beyonce's and Taylor Swift's and it brought us tons of funny moments. Drake also brought out tons of special guests. From NBA players and his rap pals, he certainly knew how to add to the excitement of each show. Additionally, he also had one of the most talked about guest verses of the year on Travis Scott's "MELTDOWN" record.

However, Drake's most crowning achievement was finally dropping his highly-awaited eighth album, For All The Dogs. While it is certainly split music fans, which Drake album does not do that, let's be real. The rapper got to relish in all of these big moments not too long ago at his 37th birthday bash. He went all out for the party, hiring Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston to bartend for him. Producer BNYX was the one to post a video that the two Breaking Bad stars were hard at work.

Drake Brings The Crossover We Did Not Know We Needed

Part of the reason they were there was most likely to sample off their Dos Hombres mezcal. However, it was still an awesome and unexpected moment. Drake took the time to shout out the two acting icons in an Instagram post. "Pinkman, Walter White, and Walter Light…RIP to Mike but when it comes to records we breaking bad for sure…I’ll be back with more f****ry and responses to all your love. I’m getting fried tonight though…love you all dearly thank you for awarding me this honor to be a familiar voice in your lives."

