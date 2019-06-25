bryan cranston
"Breaking Bad" Stars: Where Are They Now? "Breaking Bad" stars like Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and more found success after it ended. Discover their impressive post-show careers.
Drake Was Suprised When Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Showed Up At His Birthday Party. Bryan Cranston recently detailed how he and Aaron Paul came to bartend Drake's birthday party.
Bryan Cranston Details Bartending At Drake's Birthday Party With Aaron Paul. Bryan Cranston says that Drake is a "really fun guy" after attending his 37th birthday party.
Drake, Bryan Cranston, And Aaron Paul Pose Together At His Birthday Bash. The two actors were bartending at Drake's party.
Drake Had Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston Serving Drinks At His Birthday Bash. Even by Drake's standards this is a flex.
Bryan Cranston Clarifies Retirement Comments. Bryan Cranston says that he isn't actually retiring.
Bryan Cranston Suggests "MAGA" Is A "Racist Remark". The "Breaking Bad" star discussed his privilege and questioning MAGA supporters about when America was "great" for all its citizens.
Bryan Cranston Would Do A "Malcolm In The Middle" Movie. Bryan Cranston says he would be down "if it was a great idea."
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Honored With Statues In Albuquerque For "Breaking Bad". Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul both attended the unveiling of two statues of their "Breaking Bad" characters in Albuquerque.
Bryan Cranston Becomes 1st Player Ever Ejected From MLB Celebrity Softball Game. Bryan Cranston became the first player ever ejected from the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game on Sunday after arguing with the umpires.
Bryan Cranston Reveals He Was "Never A Big Pot Guy". The "Breaking Bad" star reveals he's not one to get blazed.
Aaron Paul Runs Back To Mezcal Event After Learning Fans Were Outside Looking For Him. Aaron Paul ran back to an event for his mezcal line, Dos Hombres, after hearing there were fans outside hoping to meet him and Bryan Cranston.
Aaron Paul Asks "Breaking Bad" Co-Star Bryan Cranston To Be His Son's Godfather. Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be making an on-screen return in the series finale of "Better Call Saul."
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Will Guest Star In "Better Call Saul" Series Finale. The final season will premiere on April 18th.
Seth Rogen Ate An Edible & Scared Bryan Cranston At The Golden Globes. Seth Rogen says he once scared Bryan Cranston at a Golden Globes afterparty during a "bad" experience on edibles.
Bryan Cranston Channels Walter White In New "Your Honor" Trailer. The actor is back in his first lead role on a TV show since "Breaking Bad."
Bryan Cranston Teases Walter White Cameo In "Better Call Saul" Season 6. The iconic actor says he "would do it in a second!"
Dwayne Johnson, Bryan Cranston & More Offer Support To Kevin Hart. Many of Kevin Hart's friends & peers have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.
Bob Odenkirk Claims "Breaking Bad" Movie Was Secretly Filmed. "Breaking Bad" moves in silence, like lasagna.
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul's Surprise Reveal Sends Fans Into Tuco-Esque Rage. "Breaking Bad" fans fall victim to their own expectations.
"Breaking Bad" Stars Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston Continue Teasing Mystery Project. What are these two up to?
"Breaking Bad" Stars Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Tease New Project. Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston are working on something new.