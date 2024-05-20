"Breaking Bad" Stars: Where Are They Now?

Breaking Bad, masterminded by Vince Gilligan and running for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, is arguably one of the best television series from start to finish, largely due to an all-star cast of characters like Aaron Paul and Bob Odenkirk. Ranking among the greatest TV shows of all time, Breaking Bad won 16 Emmy Awards and six Critics Choice Television Awards. It was named the most critically acclaimed show ever by Guinness World Records in 2013—the same year its devastating series finale aired. The ground-breaking AMC production chronicled Walter White's descent from a mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher to a murderous drug kingpin after he devised a plan to cook methamphetamine following a cancer diagnosis.

The show shattered TV tropes by presenting a protagonist who significantly evolved, catching viewers off-guard as Bryan Cranston, previously known for comedic roles like the Seinfeld dentist and Malcolm in the Middle dad, delivered an Emmy-winning dramatic performance as the doomed Walter White. The show's success spawned the 2019 movie El Camino and the spin-off series Better Call Saul (2015-2022), reuniting fans with the beloved characters in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial. With the series' spectacular run presenting further opportunities, here’s what Cranston and the rest of the Breaking Bad stars have been up to, from maintaining friendships to winning Tony awards and running breweries.

Bryan Cranston

After his iconic, Emmy-winning performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston capitalized on newfound dramatic opportunities. He won a Tony Award for portraying President Lyndon B. Johnson in the Broadway play All the Way, which he later reprised for an HBO movie. Cranston landed major film roles, including an Oscar-nominated turn as Dalton Trumbo in Trumbo, as well as parts in Godzilla, Wakefield, and Wes Anderson's Asteroid City. He returned to his Breaking Bad role in the 2019 film El Camino and the final season of Better Call Saul. Cranston also won a second Tony for the Network Broadway adaptation in 2018. Beyond acting, he launched a mezcal brand, Dos Hombres, with Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul. Most recently, Cranston has been an outspoken advocate for entertainment workers during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul's acclaimed performance as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. After the show's run, he reprised the role in the 2019 El Camino film and the final season of Better Call Saul. Paul has taken on diverse roles, voicing Todd Chavez in BoJack Horseman, starring in the Black Mirror episode "Beyond the Sea," appearing in films like Need for Speed and Central Intelligence, and playing lead roles in series like The Path, Westworld, and Truth Be Told. Off-screen, he launched the mezcal brand Dos Hombres with Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston, whom he calls a mentor and close friend. Paul has also started a family, welcoming two children with his wife Lauren Parsekian since Breaking Bad wrapped.

Anna Gunn

Anna Gunn earned critical acclaim and two Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Skyler White on Breaking Bad, though the character drew some controversy and backlash from viewers. After the show's run, Gunn has kept busy with roles across TV, film, and theater. She had recurring roles on shows like Gracepoint, Shades of Blue, Deadwood, and Physical and starred in the Roku miniseries Most Dangerous Game. Her film credits include Sully, Equity, and The Apology. Gunn also starred in the 2022 audio play Numbered Days and previously took to the stage for the David Schwimmer-directed Sex With Strangers. While the Breaking Bad star's character proved divisive, Gunn's talents have been showcased through an array of diverse post-Breaking Bad projects.

RJ Mitte

RJ Mitte, who has cerebral palsy like the character he played—Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad—has forged an admirable career since the show's run. He has appeared in TV series like Switched at Birth, Chance, and Now Apocalypse while taking on lead roles in films such as The Oak Room, Guardians of Justice, Carol of the Bells, and the recent horror movie The Unseen. Beyond acting, Mitte has modeled for Gap, walked at Milan Fashion Week, and serves as an advocate for disability representation. He has expressed gratitude for the pivotal opportunity Breaking Bad provided, telling the Independent, "None of my projects would exist without that show." Mitte continues using his platform to inspire others with disabilities through his performances and activism.

Dean Norris

Dean Norris brought memorable grit to his role as DEA agent Hank Schrader, Walter White's brother-in-law, on Breaking Bad—a character he briefly reprised on the prequel series Better Call Saul. Since the show's conclusion, Norris has remained prolific with roles across film and television. His recent credits include the 2023 satirical comedy Fool's Paradise, shows like The Big Bang Theory, Scandal, Claws, and Under the Dome, and films like Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Off-screen, Norris owns the Swing Inn Cafe in Temecula, runs a performing arts center with his wife, and operates the Breaking Bad-inspired brewery Schraderbräu—showcasing his talents extend beyond acting.

Betsy Brandt

Betsy Brandt's role as Marie Schrader, Skyler's sister and Hank's wife, on Breaking Bad was her biggest TV part to date after years of small roles. She reprised the character on Better Call Saul and has remained active in television, having starred in the sitcoms Life in Pieces for four seasons and The Michael J. Fox Show, as well as recurring roles on shows like Parenthood, Masters of Sex, Pearson, The Unicorn, and Love, Victor. Brandt has also appeared in films like Magic Mike and the recent Hulu mystery series Saint X, where she played Mia Thomas. Her memorable turn as the quirky, kleptomaniac Marie provided a launchpad for continued success across comedy and drama projects in the years since Breaking Bad's conclusion.

Bob Odenkirk

Best known as the sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad, Bob Odenkirk transitioned that beloved character into his own critically acclaimed spin-off series Better Call Saul, earning multiple Emmy nominations over its six-season run. While reprising his famous role, Odenkirk has also expanded his acting prowess with roles in films like Nebraska, Fargo, The Post, Little Women, and Nobody—a 2021 action flick. He has lent his voice to animated hits like The Incredibles 2, as well. Despite suffering a near-fatal heart attack in 2022 while filming Better Call Saul, Odenkirk recovered and returned to wrap the series' final season. He has continued acting with recent guest spots on shows like The Bear and Lucky Hank in 2023. The former comedian has transformed into a revered dramatic actor thanks to Breaking Bad's Saul.

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito's chilling portrayal of the calculating drug kingpin Gus Fring on Breaking Bad was so popular that he reprised the role across 38 episodes of the spin-off Better Call Saul. Beyond the Breaking Bad universe, Esposito has remained in high demand with roles in films like Maze Runner sequels, The Jungle Book, The Money Monster, and Alex Cross. On television, he has appeared in shows such as Revolution, Allegiance, The Boys, and Dear Black People, which he narrated. Esposito even joined the Star Wars franchise as the villainous Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian. His voice acting talents have been showcased as Lex Luthor in Harley Quinn. Though he has played many memorable characters, Esposito's nuanced performance as the understated Gus Fring remains his most defining role.

Jesse Plemons

After his thrilling turn as the cold-blooded Todd Alquist on Breaking Bad's final season and reprising the role in El Camino, Jesse Plemons' career skyrocketed. He earned critical acclaim for films like The Master, Bridge of Spies, Game Night, The Irishman, Judas and the Black Messiah, and The Power of the Dog—the latter two earning him Oscar nominations. The Breaking Bad star featured in the second season of Fargo, where he met and later married co-star Kirsten Dunst, with whom he now has two children. Other notable projects include the films Vice and the recent Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as the TV miniseries Love & Death. Though his cold-blooded Todd was an integral part of Breaking Bad lore, Plemons has deftly transitioned to an array of complex, acclaimed roles across film and television.

Jonathan Banks

Originally meant for just a guest stint in Season 2, Jonathan Banks made such an impact as the stoic fixer Mike Ehrmantraut that he became a main cast member. He reprised this role in El Camino and Better Call Saul, earning Emmy nominations for the latter. Beyond Breaking Bad, Banks has an extensive acting resume spanning films like Airplane!, Beverly Hills Cop, Mudbound, and voice roles in Incredibles 2 and Tangled: The Series. He's had memorable TV roles on shows like Wiseguy, Community as Buzz Hickey, The Comey Rule as James Clapper, and The Expanse. With his gruff demeanor landing him many cop and criminal roles, as Banks himself said on NPR's Fresh Air, "If you're not beautiful, you better be able to act." His talent and versatility made Mike a beloved character that fans welcomed seeing more of post-Breaking Bad.

