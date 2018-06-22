Bob Odenkirk
- TV"Breaking Bad" Stars: Where Are They Now?"Breaking Bad" stars like Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and more found success after it ended. Discover their impressive post-show careers.ByAshley Turner346 Views
- TVBob Odenkirk Net Worth 2024: What Is The “Breaking Bad” Star Worth?Learn about Bob Odenkirk's $16 million net worth through his acting and other endeavors.ByAxl Banks605 Views
- TVBob Odenkirk Turned Down This Scene In "Better Call Saul"This moment was a step too far for OdenkirkByBen Mock769 Views
- TVBob Odenkirk Says He Wanted "Better Call Saul" To Continue If Heart Attack Stopped Him From ActingBob Odenkirk says he would've wanted "Better Call Saul" to continue without him if his heart attack took a turn for the worse.ByCole Blake6.7K Views
- TVBob Odenkirk Shares Heartwarming Message As "Better Call Saul" Comes To An End"If you paid attention, it was about big, big things inside people," the 59-year-old said of the "Breaking Bad" prequel.ByHayley Hynes1.7K Views
- TVBob Odenkirk Says He's "Doing Great" After Collapsing On Set Of "Better Call Saul"Bob Odenkirk says he's "doing great" after recently collapsing on the set of "Better Call Saul."ByCole Blake1171 Views
- TVBob Odenkirk's Condition Stable Following "Heart-Related Incident""Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk's condition has been reported as stable following a "heart-related incident." ByMitch Findlay829 Views
- Pop Culture"Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk Collapses On Set: ReportThe 58-year-old actor was quickly rushed to the hospital.ByErika Marie4.4K Views
- Pop CultureBob Odenkirk Speaks On Son's COVID-19 DiagnosisActor Bob Odenkirk speaks on his son being diagnosed with the coronavirus.ByCole Blake3.1K Views
- TV"Better Call Saul's" Sixth Season Shall Be Its LastIn Saul we trust. ByMitch Findlay4.3K Views
- MoviesBob Odenkirk Claims "Breaking Bad" Movie Was Secretly Filmed"Breaking Bad" moves in silence, like lasagna. ByMitch Findlay6.2K Views
- Entertainment"Better Call Saul" Has Been Renewed For Fifth SeasonSeason four begins on August 6.ByAlex Zidel1349 Views
- Entertainment"Better Call Saul" Will Venture Further Into "Breaking Bad" Storylines This SeasonExpect to see some "Breaking Bad" plots from another perspective. ByKarlton Jahmal1.8K Views
- Entertainment"Breaking Bad" Cast Assembles For Ten Year AnniversaryCranston and crew discuss the impact of the hit series.ByKarlton Jahmal2.0K Views
- Entertainment"Better Call Saul" Season 4 Teaser Trailer Shows Murder & MayhemThe 15-second trailer doesn't show much else. ByKarlton Jahmal2.8K Views
- Entertainment"Better Call Saul" Will Feature A Main "Breaking Bad" Character In Season 4"Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" will continue to overlap. ByKarlton Jahmal27.7K Views