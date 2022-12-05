Bob Odenkirk says that he wanted Better Call Saul to continue without him if his heart attack, last year, prevented him from finishing the series. In a new clip from the season six DVD, the series star reflects on his shocking health scare.

“It was a scary day for everybody there,” Odenkirk recalls. “I really went down, I really turned grey. It really seemed over.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 25: Actor Bob Odenkirk arrives at the screening of “No Half Measures: Creating The Final Season Of Breaking Bad” DVD Launch at Pacific Theatres at the Grove on November 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

From there, Odenkirk explains that he would have liked the role to be recast in order to finish the final season.

“They would have just stopped the show if I wasn’t capable of doing it,” he further said. “They wouldn’t have tried to go on. Which makes me feel bad! If that’d happened, I would have liked it if they got some actor to play him. Just to tell the story that they had written.”

“It wouldn’t have been great but it would have been better than nothing,” Odenkirk admitted.

Operating as a spin-off from Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul ran from 2015 through 2022. It has garnered many nominations over the years, including 46 Primetime Emmy Awards, 15 Writers Guild of America Awards, as well as 14 Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and many more. Odenkirk, in particular, has received five nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

In addition to Odenkirk, Better Call Saul stars Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, Jonathan Banks, and more.

Later in the new DVD clip, Patrick Fabian compares filming the final season to senior year of high school.

Check out Odenkirk’s full comments on his heart attack below.

Bob Odenkirk explains why he would have wanted 'Better Call Saul' finished without him if needed, in this exclusive clip from the Season 6 Blu-ray ➡️ https://t.co/q2xeS7sAEP pic.twitter.com/SfORX2FzJC — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 5, 2022

