breaking bad
- Pop CultureGiancarlo Esposito Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Breaking Bad" Icon Worth?The compelling saga of Giancarlo Esposito, a journey through acting brilliance and impactful artistic endeavors.By Axl Banks
- TVPenn Badgley Calls Aaron Paul's "Breaking Bad" Jesse Pinkman Role "The One That Got Away"Paul once said when Badgley walked in, he knew he lost the role to him because he looked like a meth addict "in a good way."By Erika Marie
- TVBob Odenkirk Says He Wanted "Better Call Saul" To Continue If Heart Attack Stopped Him From ActingBob Odenkirk says he would've wanted "Better Call Saul" to continue without him if his heart attack took a turn for the worse.By Cole Blake
- TVBob Odenkirk Shares Heartwarming Message As "Better Call Saul" Comes To An End"If you paid attention, it was about big, big things inside people," the 59-year-old said of the "Breaking Bad" prequel.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Honored With Statues In Albuquerque For "Breaking Bad"Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul both attended the unveiling of two statues of their "Breaking Bad" characters in Albuquerque.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAaron Paul Runs Back To Mezcal Event After Learning Fans Were Outside Looking For HimAaron Paul ran back to an event for his mezcal line, Dos Hombres, after hearing there were fans outside hoping to meet him and Bryan Cranston.By Cole Blake
- TVAaron Paul Asks "Breaking Bad" Co-Star Bryan Cranston To Be His Son's GodfatherWalter White and Jesse Pinkman will be making an on-screen return in the series finale of "Better Call Saul."By Hayley Hynes
- TVAaron Paul Discusses Returning To Jesse Pinkman For "Better Call Saul"Aaron Paul reflected on working on "Better Call Saul" ahead of the premiere of season six.By Cole Blake
- TVBryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Will Guest Star In "Better Call Saul" Series FinaleThe final season will premiere on April 18th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk Collapses On Set: ReportThe 58-year-old actor was quickly rushed to the hospital.By Erika Marie
- TVBryan Cranston Teases Walter White Cameo In "Better Call Saul" Season 6The iconic actor says he "would do it in a second!" By Noah John
- Gaming"Breaking Bad's" Giancarlo Esposito To Star As Villain In "Far Cry 6""Breaking Bad's" own Giancarlo Esposito will officially star as the villain in "Far Cry 6."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBob Odenkirk Speaks On Son's COVID-19 DiagnosisActor Bob Odenkirk speaks on his son being diagnosed with the coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- SneakersBreaking Bad x K-Swiss Launch Exclusive "Hazmat Suit" PackK-Swiss launches two more Breaking Bad sneaker collabs inspired by Walt and Jesse's hazmat suits, as well as a restock of the RV colorway.By Kyle Rooney
- TV"Better Call Saul's" Sixth Season Shall Be Its LastIn Saul we trust. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureImage Comics Teases New Series That Is "Breaking Bad" Meets "Star Wars"Will you be reading?By Arielle London
- RandomArkansas Chemistry Professors Arrested For Allegedly Cooking Meth"Breaking Bad" comes to life.By Aron A.
- MoviesBreaking Bad's "El Camino" Movie Gets 6.5 Million Viewers Upon ReleaseBig moves.By Aida C.