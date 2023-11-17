Drake “Scary Hours 3” Production Credits

We thought that Drake was taking a break but apparently, that’s not the case. This week, the rapper announced that he was returning with the release of Scary Hours 3. The highly-anticipated third installment of the Scary Hours series has been as anticipated as For All The Dogs. However, the release of his latest studio album appeared to mark the end of an era, one that Drake said would result in his absence from the studio for a little bit. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

In the midst of criticism surrounding his latest album, which many initial naysayers retracted a month later, the rapper was evidently on a mission to ensure people that he still has bars. As a result, his production choices on For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition are vastly different from the majority of his latest project. Even with production from Lil Yachty and ovrkast, Drake aims for more soulful production with credits from The Alchemist (“Wick Man”) and Griselda’s go-to Conductor Williams (“Stories About My Brother”).” Drake previously linked with Conductor on "8 AM In Charlotte." Additionally, he brings on frequent collaborators Boi-1da, FNZ, Fierce, Vinylz.

Drake Comes Through With Scary Hours 3

The rapper announced the 6-pack project in the wee hours of Nov. 16th with a dramatic trailer filmed at the Roy Thomson Theatre in Toronto. In the clip, the rapper explained his inspiration behind releasing Scary Hours 3, despite announcing that he’d be taking a break from the studio for atleast a year. “I’ll say this to you I’m not… I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work I just dropped that I know I can go and disappear for whatever… six months, a year… two years,” he said.

“You know, ultimately it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced since If You’re Reading This [It’s Too Late] where it’s just kind of like I feel like I’m on drugs,” he continued. “I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. Who am I to fight it?” He then shares some facts, saying the new songs were written in the past five days and that he did not have “one bar written” for the follow-up to 2021’s Scary Hours 2 EP when he released his most recent album, For All the Dogs, a month ago. “It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished s–t. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?” Check out the production credits below via HHNM.

For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition Production Credits

​​1. Red Button

Production: Lil Yachty, ovrkast.

2. Stories About My Brother

Production: Conductor Williams

3. The Shoe Fits

Production: Lil Yachty, ovrkast.

4. Wick Man

Production: The Alchemist

5. Evil Ways

Production: Boi-1da, FNZ, Fierce, Vinylz

6. You Broke My Heart

Production: FNZ, Vinylz

