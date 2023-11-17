for all the dogs scary hours edition
- Music VideosDrake Enlists Morgan Wallen For Explosive "You Broke My Heart" Music VideoDrake and Morgan Wallen meet their unexpected fate in the Canadian hitmaker's latest video. By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFabolous Takes Drake's Challenge To Heart, Spits On "Scary Hours 3" BeatFab is one of the biggest rappers so far to tackle Drizzy's new EP's instrumentals, and it's an unsurprisingly sharp effort.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, RankedIn light of his latest release, we are ranking the "Scary Hours" projects.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicDrake Puts Out "Scary Hours 3" Instrumentals, But With A TwistNot only do you have to work to find these beats on Drizzy's website, but he wants you to prove you can bar up, too.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's "Scary Hours 3" Sales Projections Are HereDrake has a chance to land at number one on the "Billboard 200" with "For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition."By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake & Lil Wayne Are Lyrical Masters On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateOther amazing rap releases this week came from Danny Brown, Lil Durk and the OTF crew, Mozzy, and Jay Rock. Which one's your favorite?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake "Scary Hours 3" Production CreditsDrake comes through with 6 new songs a month after the release of "For All The Dogs."By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Throws Shots At Joe Budden, Kanye West & Pusha T On "Scary Hours 3"Drake responds to his critics and revisits some former feuds on "For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition." By Aron A.