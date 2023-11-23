Drake Puts Out "Scary Hours 3" Instrumentals, But With A Twist

Drake's Scary Hours 3, also known as For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, was a tight collection of six tracks and a whole lot of bars. Whether it was his beefs in the industry, relationships with women, and so much more, he had a lot to say and said it in the most fitting ways possible. Moreover, Drizzy spit a lot of funny bars, some cringe, some poignant lines, and with an overall sense of confidence. However, given the incredible production from the likes of Conductor Williams and The Alchemist on here, plus many other names, it stands to reason that there's plenty of potential for other artists to excel in this lane.

Furthermore, Drake knows this, and took it upon himself to challenge others to beat him at his own game. He's officially dropped the instrumentals for Scary Hours 3 on his website- but, there's a twist to it. The Toronto native designed a scavenger hunt of sorts on his website, where you have to click through various rooms and scour for these links to download the beats. We don't see a lot of stuff like this anymore from artists, especially ones as big as him. As such, this is actually kind of refreshing and a fun idea for die-hards to engage with the music more closely.

Drake's Scary Hours 3: Stream

Of course, just because Drake got bar-heavy on here over some classic beats doesn't make Scary Hours 3 an automatic hit. Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop, for example- who isn't the biggest fan of his music but still gave For All The Dogs a six out of 10- hit the new collection of tracks with a score of five out of 10. Regardless, plenty of fans expressed a lot of happiness with the additional EP. In fact, it's what many of them wanted for a long time. Maybe this means that these instrumentals will resonate with artists and listeners who feel inspired by the 37-year-old's own adherence to the pen here.

Meanwhile, after big wins at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, he's probably feeling more on top of the world than ever this year. Sure, that's quite the steep competition considering his touring success and all that, but it's a challenge Aubrey Graham loves to keep up with. Will you accept his challenge and drop a 32 over the "Wick Man" instrumental? Let us know in the comments and log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

