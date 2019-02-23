instrumentals
- Mixtapes9th Wonder Continues His "Zion" Instrumental Series With Its 10th EntryThe widespread producer is back with another massive undertaking. ByZachary Horvath1054 Views
- MixtapesSpeaker Knockerz & His Team Put Out Collection Of Unreleased Beats On "The Goat"Do you think this was the right decision by Speaker Knockerz's team? ByZachary Horvath2.8K Views
- MusicDrake Puts Out "Scary Hours 3" Instrumentals, But With A TwistNot only do you have to work to find these beats on Drizzy's website, but he wants you to prove you can bar up, too.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.3K Views
- MixtapesEminem Updates "The Marshall Mathers LP2" With Expanded Edition Near Its 10-Year AnniversaryThe expanded edition adds one new track and five instrumentals. ByZachary Horvath7.5K Views
- MixtapesDJ Premier Unleashes More "Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 (Instrumental)"DJ Premier's beat crafting is one of a kind. ByZachary Horvath1.5K Views
- NewsMike Dean Drops "SMOKE STATE 42222," Loaded With Meditative New InstrumentalsMike Dean released "4:20" two years ago, and now the Grammy Award winner has returned with more enchanting instrumentals.ByHayley Hynes4.4K Views
- NewsClams Casino Drops Ethereal New Beat Tape "Winter Flower"A week after previewing the record with "Water Theme 2," Clams Casino has released his new album "Winter Flower"ByTaylor McCloud2.4K Views
- MusicMad Skillz Surgically Saves Old Dilla Beat TapeMad Skillz performs surgery on an old Dilla beat tape, taking to Instagram to share some of the unearthed instrumentals. ByMitch Findlay1222 Views
- NewsLogic Presents His "TwitchTape Vol. 1" Beat Tape For Fans To Freestyle OverAlthough Logic seemingly retired from rap earlier this summer with the release of his final album "No Pressure," it looks like he's still tapping into his producer side after dropping off a new beat tape titled "TwitchTape Vol. 1."ByKeenan Higgins12.9K Views
- MusicJ.I.D. Wants To Body Some Classic InstrumentalsDreamville's J.I.D, clearly itching to body some classic beats, takes to Twitter to open the floor for suggestions. ByMitch Findlay2.7K Views
- MixtapesDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Deliver "UNLOCKED" InstrumentalsDenzel Curry and Kenny Beats plot a return voyage to the strange and bombastic universe of "Unlocked." ByMitch Findlay2.3K Views
- MusicDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats' "Unlocked" Getting Comic Book TreatmentDenzel Curry and Kenny Beats are gearing up to bring "Unlocked" to the wonderful world of comic books. ByMitch Findlay826 Views
- Original ContentScott Storch Is One Of The Greatest Producers Of All TimeFollowing an impressive battle against Mannie Fresh, there's no better time to start considering Scott Storch as one of the greatest producers of all time. ByMitch Findlay12.9K Views
- MusicScott Storch & T-Pain Are Having A Beat Battle TonightScott Storch and T-Pain will face off in an IG Live beat battle tonight, though some have already speculated a bloodbath will ensue. ByMitch Findlay3.2K Views
- MusicAnderson .Paak Drops An Instrumental Version Of "Ventura"Anderson .Paak strips down his GRAMMY-winning 2019 album "Ventura" to deliver an instrumental version that's just as serenading as the original.ByKeenan Higgins3.4K Views
- Original ContentEminem's Top 25 Best Beats Of All TimeRevisit the greatest hits of Eminem's extensive and unique production discography. ByMitch Findlay56.6K Views
- NewsAlchemist Unleashes Freddie Gibbs & Curren$y "Fetti" Instrumental ProjectThe Alchemist drops off the instrumental project to his joint project with Spitta and Gangsta GibbsByAron A.6.6K Views
- MixtapesThe Alchemist's "Rapper's Best Friend Pt. 5" Is One Grim MoodAlchemist is back with a new twist on previously enjoyed material.ByDevin Ch5.7K Views
- NewsQuestlove Stashed Unreleased J Dilla Beat For The Roots' New AlbumJ Dilla lives on. ByKarlton Jahmal8.8K Views
- NewsStatik Selektah Drops Off New Project "Mahalo (Instrumentals)"Statik Selektah is back with a new instrumental project. ByAron A.2.8K Views
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" & Other Songs Get Turned Lullabies: ListenStream the reimagined tracks by Rockabye Baby!ByZaynab5.5K Views