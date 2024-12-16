9th Wonder Continues His "Zion" Instrumental Series With Its 10th Entry

The widespread producer is back with another massive undertaking.

Zion X is now the latest to arrive, and it's one of the longer in the collection. It stands at 32 tracks, good enough for a two-and-a-half-hour-long runtime. There are occasional features peppered in, with fellow North Carolina rapper Seattle's Key the one that pops up the most. As for the sonics on this record, 9th Wonder is tapping into some jazzier compositions again but mixing in some boom bap and East Coast-like productions. There are also some stellar soul chops going on, with "YOU CAN DO IT" and "BABYFLOAT" having some of the best. Check out 9th Wonder's latest offering with the link below.

One of the more "underrated" producers of our era is back. Durham, North Carolina producer 9th Wonder hit his loyal fans with another tape. He's spent 2024 being the beat maker for underground rapper Hus KingPin . Additionally, he collaborated with a fellow instrumentalist, Give Em Soul, for a lax and soulful jazz tape back in late September. But for this release, 9th Wonder is going solo and returning to a long -running series in his discography. It's the Zion saga, which saw its inception back in May 2016. Since then, the prolific talent has gotten the total up to nine, at least until recently.

