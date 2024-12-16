9th Wonder Continues His "Zion" Instrumental Series With Its 10th Entry

BYZachary Horvath25 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
9th wonder9th wonder
The widespread producer is back with another massive undertaking.

One of the more "underrated" producers of our era is back. Durham, North Carolina producer 9th Wonder hit his loyal fans with another tape. He's spent 2024 being the beat maker for underground rapper Hus KingPin. Additionally, he collaborated with a fellow instrumentalist, Give Em Soul, for a lax and soulful jazz tape back in late September. But for this release, 9th Wonder is going solo and returning to a long-running series in his discography. It's the Zion saga, which saw its inception back in May 2016. Since then, the prolific talent has gotten the total up to nine, at least until recently.

Zion X is now the latest to arrive, and it's one of the longer in the collection. It stands at 32 tracks, good enough for a two-and-a-half-hour-long runtime. There are occasional features peppered in, with fellow North Carolina rapper Seattle's Key the one that pops up the most. As for the sonics on this record, 9th Wonder is tapping into some jazzier compositions again but mixing in some boom bap and East Coast-like productions. There are also some stellar soul chops going on, with "YOU CAN DO IT" and "BABYFLOAT" having some of the best. Check out 9th Wonder's latest offering with the link below.

Read More: Fani Willis Explains Why She Has No Regrets About The YSL RICO Trial

Zion X - 9th Wonder

Zion X Tracklist:

  1. THEREAINTNOWAY!!!
  2. BABYFLOAT
  3. FLYWAAAAAY
  4. AZLIFESIDEEFFECTS
  5. YOU CAN DO IT (feat. Seattle's Key)
  6. CANTMAKEITSOUL!!!
  7. DIMPLETONITE!!!!
  8. EFFECTCHOPSOUL
  9. WHENITFALLS!!!
  10. ISAWYOU!!!!
  11. SOMEHOWOKAY!!!!!!!!
  12. JACUZZIJAM
  13. SOMUCHLOVE!!!!
  14. FLY N SHHHH (feat. Seattle's Key & Wank)
  15. SPECTRESOUL!!!!
  16. FLY SHHHH
  17. JUSTNOPRESSURE
  18. TEASINGYOUSOUL!!!!!!!!!!!!
  19. TOKYONIGHTS!!!
  20. PAYROLLSTROLL
  21. UBERLATENIGHT!
  22. YOUCANDOIT! 1
  23. YOUCANDOIT (NIGHTTIME)
  24. MYHEARTANDBRAIN
  25. NATIONBORNSOUL
  26. NIGHTBOP!
  27. YEAHYOUAREMINE!!!
  28. PRAISECHOPGOD
  29. AFTER ALL (feat. Seattle's Key & Will Jordan)
  30. SOMETHINGSPECIAL!!!
  31. WHENYOUFIND!!!!!
  32. YOU CAN DO IT (feat. Seattle's Key) - NIGHTTIME REMIX

Read More: Offset Surprised With Priceless Takeoff Gift For His 33rd Birthday

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...