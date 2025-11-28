Zion XI – Album by 9th Wonder

9th Wonder revisits his classic sound with Zion XI.

On Zion XI, 9th Wonder leans all the way into what he does best: building beats that feel worn-in, warm, and intentional. Across nearly 40 tracks, the legendary producer leans fully into feeling over formula, letting grooves run long and ideas breathe without chasing structure. The project revisits the spirit of 9th Wonder’s early Zion era, updating that classic feel for today while spotlighting the same hands-on production style that built his reputation. There’s a calm confidence in the way these tracks unfold. Nothing is chasing trends, and nothing feels forced. Instead, the album lets moods develop naturally, giving listeners space to sink into the sound. Whether you’re playing it in the background or sitting down with headphones, the music carries a reflective weight that makes it easy to see why 9th remains one of hip-hop’s most respected producers. Zion XI earns the attention its receiving.

Release Date: November 28, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Zion XI

Tracklist for Zion XI
  1. 1984!!!! (feat. Eli Tha Don & The Duke University Beats Crew)
  2. LIGHTSABER (feat. Eli Tha Don)
  3. PILLARS OF GOLD (feat. Eli Tha Don)
  4. THAT’S WHAT THEY SAY (feat. Eli Tha Don)
  5. ONE MORE (feat. Eli Tha Don)
  6. ALLMYLIFE!!!!
  7. BILLSIMPLE!!!!
  8. BONBONJAM
  9. BUCKEYJAM!!!!
  10. BYYOURSIIIIIIDE
  11. CHORALSIMON
  12. CLEOJAMMY!!!!
  13. GOLLYGEE!!!!
  14. GROOVEHERBIE
  15. HOPHIPFLIP!!!!
  16. JUSTLOUNGE
  17. LALALA
  18. LALALAOHHHHHHH!!!!
  19. LOOPSTEE!!!!
  20. MARIAMARIA!!!!
  21. MASSHEART!!!!
  22. MATTYFEELING!!!!
  23. MOREORLESS!!!
  24. OHDEARHERE!!!!
  25. OOHYEAHOOH
  26. OOOBAYOU!!!
  27. OPENTHEDOOR!!!
  28. OVERSEASJAM!!!!
  29. PAAAARTOFME!!!!
  30. PATTYSINGS!!!
  31. PLAYERSCLUBSOUL!!!
  32. RUFUSPIANO
  33. SILVERSURFERSOUL!!!
  34. SIMONANDSIMON
  35. SOMEDAYSOUL!!!
  36. SOMETHINGNEEEEWWWW!!!
  37. S0SURREAL!!!!
  38. WECANTGO!!!!
  39. YOUREYES
