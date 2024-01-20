Hus KingPin And 9th Wonder Combine Their Talents To Become "The Supergoat"

Two standouts in the underground scene have just come together for a brand-new collaborative tape. Brooklyn, New York rapper Hus KingPin, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina producer 9th Wonder present to us The Supergoat. For Hus, this is his tenth project in less than a year. 2023 was another massively productive year for the wordsmith.

From February 7 to December 15, Hus KingPin put in his head down and hustled to get out nine tapes. Two of them were joint efforts. Bolio EPetersen saw he and M.W.P. work alongside each other. Then, SmooVth, who is also featured on this new project, joined Hus on Paid In Full. For 9th Wonder, this follows-up his gargantuan 55-song instrumental endeavor, Bladey Mae (Grandma's Blades), which was a Christmas Day release.

Listen To The Supergoat By 9th Wonder And Hus KingPin

This marks the first collision on a full-length for Hus and 9th and they work perfectly. The MC feels right at home on a variety of boom-bap and jazzy productions. Some of the tracks we recommend checking out are "King Is Born" with Rosco P Coldchain, the title track, "The Waviest," and "Famous Poet." If you want to check out this luxurious listen, go to the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album The Supergoat, by Hus KingPin and 9th Wonder? Is this the best body of work the rapper has ever put out, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward so far? Who has the strongest feature on the tape and why? Did 9th bring some of his best work?

The Supergoat Tracklist:

Rewind King Is Born (feat. Rosco P Coldchain) Supergoat Friends Behind The Scenes Famous Poet What It Is (feat. Mu$) The Waviest Chaos Already (feat. SmooVth & Sweata) Box Office (feat. Fredro Starr)

