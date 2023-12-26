9th Wonder Drops Off A Plethora Of Beats On "Bladey Mae (Grandma's Blades)"

9th Wonder might not be a part of the biggest hip-hop tracks of all time, but he is as good as anybody. He has done tremendous work for the best of the best. Those names include Kendrick Lamar, the late Mac Miller, JAY-Z, Rapsody, Nipsey Hussle, and so many more. In 2023, he has been very active.

His year began back in early March with the continuation of the Zion series. In fact, 9th Wonder put out two more entries, those being number eight and nine. He took a brief break from those albums to work alongside The Musalini on Don & Eye 2. This time, 9th returned on Christmas Day for a gargantuan record.

Listen To Bladey Mae (Grandma's Blades) By 9th Wonder

Bladey Mae (Grandma's Blade) is a 55(!) track escapade that is all instrumental and some random vocal work. Interestingly, all of the song titles are numbers. It goes from 1 to 55 and with an album that long, you would think the runtime is astronomical. Contrarily, 9th Wonder's album is just over 30 minutes. According to 9th Wonder, this appears to be a tribute album to his grandmother. "Bladey Mae #GrandmasBlades Love You, Grandma Beulah Mae Jarrett Douthit❤️ The Beat Tape 57 Blades. Happy Holidays." You can check out what he is cooking up above.

Bladey Mae (Grandma's Blades) Tracklist:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55

