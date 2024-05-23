9th Wonder Teases Upcoming Collab Album With Larry June

9th Wonder knows how to get the best out of rappers. He codified the sound of Little Brother in the 2000s, before going on to make classic joint albums with the likes of Talib Kweli, Skyzoo and Murs. His sample chops are less eccentric than, say, Madlib, but he displays unparalleled talent when it comes to bringing out the soulfulness of his collaborators on record. This is what makes the prospect of a 9th and Larry June tape so exciting.

9th Wonder was fielding questions from fans on May 20, when one fan noted how good a collaboration with Larry June would sound. "We need a @9thwonder and @LarryJuneTFM project," they tweeted. 9th responded to the fan by letting him know that the process of making the project were already underway. "I’ve sent him beats," 9th Wonder tweeted back. "About a 20 piece." This would be an exciting change for the producer, given that he's worked with the same few artists for most of the 2020s.

Read More: Hus KingPin And 9th Wonder Combine Their Talents To Become "The Supergoat"

9th Wonder Recently Sent Larry June A Beats Pack

He linked up with Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and Kamasi Washington for the acclaimed Dinner Party album in 2020. He also produced multiple projects for The Musalini and Hus KingPin. 9th linking up with Larry June would be a distinct shift, given how June's relaxed flow contrasts with the aggression of both Musalini and Hus. June, meanwhile, has been on an excellent run of joint albums with iconic producers. He worked with Cardo, Alchemist and Harry Fraud among countless others.

As he told Complex, though, he wants to continue to change up his instrumental palate. “I’ve worked with a lot of producers that have big presences like that," he noted. The attention to detail makes sense, given that June started off as a producer himself.

"I like to create a sound that I can always come back to," June added. “If you listen to my catalogue, you will hear different pockets on different tapes. Because I’m bringing my world into their world because it’s a collaborative project." The rapper likened the process to cooking. "It’s just one rapper, one producer, so it’s like we’re creating a pasta." Hopefully we will get the 9th Wonder and Larry June pasta soon.

Read More: Larry June Drops Luxury Bars On Lush New Single "Imported Couches"