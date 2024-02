Talib Kweli comes from a family of scholars and graduated from NYU with a degree in Experimental Theater. He is drawn to Afrocentric rap and is known for his social and political activism. He has had a long and consistant career since 1995. He has collaborated with Black Star, Curren$y, DeStorm Power, Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, Madlib, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell, Reflection Eternal, Res, The Roots, Kendrick Lamar, and Cassper Nyovest, among others.