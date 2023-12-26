6ix9ine's Former Gang Affiliate Arrested For Massive Drug Smuggling Operation

A few years ago, the Nine Trey Bloods gang was shockingly brought into the lens of the public eye following 6ix9ine's arrest for racketeering alongside many of his associates. The gang maintained a matter of great public fascination throughout the trial. The proceedings notoriously resulted in the intense rap artist changing pace and testifying against many of his associates in open court. Though the attention didn't ultimately last long beyond the court proceedings, the Nine Trey Bloods were once again made a matter of public interest today.

That came when Edwin Spears was recently arrested. Spears is reportedly a "five-star general" in the gang and was busted for some pretty serious smuggling. Last month, Spears was picked up at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport. Initial reports alleged that the bust interrupted a major operation designed to move vast amounts of illicit substances to the United Kingdom. Now we know the absolutely massive extent of what was seized. According to government documents, 12 kilos of cocaine, 513 pounds of marijuana, and 1,000 THC cartridges were found. Check out segments of the documents below.

Major General Of 6ix9ine's Former Gang Arrested

Earlier this year, 6ix9ine shared a new album but it didn't exactly leave fans satisfied. The album was called Leyenda Viva and saw the rapper switching up his style and taking on Latin music. The album was met pretty harshly by his fans and even harsher by critics. Reviewers picked it apart for its style and lyrics.

But fans who didn't love the record may be in for a treat on 6ix9ine's next project. Earlier this year he promised that he had some more rap music coming soon. Then, just a few weeks ago, he claimed that he wanted to drop a new album very soon, maybe even before the end of the year. Even if it doesn't drop in 2023 it sounds like fans won't have to wait long into 2024 for new 6ix9ine. What do you think of a high-ranking member of 6ix9ine's former gang being arrested for smuggling drugs? Let us know in the comment section below.

