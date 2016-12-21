smuggling
- Crime6ix9ine's Former Gang Affiliate Arrested For Massive Drug Smuggling OperationOne of the gang's high-ranking members was caught with tons of illicit substances.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeProsecutors Allege Nurse Tried To Smuggle Cocaine, Weed Into Jail For Gunna: ReportThe incident reportedly took place back in May and when she was caught, she tried to flee the scene.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsA Drug Smuggling Tunnel Spanning Six Football Field Found Running From Tijuana To San DiegoA drug-smuggling tunnel running over 1700 feet was found near the Otay Mesa, California border. By Brianna Lawson
- AnticsLord Jamar Believes Lil Wayne's Plane Drug Bust Was AvoidableLord Jamar feels like Lil Wayne's recent situation could have been evaded. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyAustralian Grandmother Receives Death Penalty For Smuggling MethThe 54-year-old will be hung for her crimes. By David Saric
- SocietyMother of 5 Detained At U.S. Border In Attempt To Smuggle Drugs Worth $1 MillionThat's a lot of narcotics. By David Saric
- SocietyChina & US Join Forces To Stop Postal Service Drug TradeThe two powerful nations are linking up to help end the opioid crisis.
By David Saric
- ViralFormer Vice Noisey Editor Accused Of Running International Drug Smuggling RingHe would allegedly offer colleagues $10,000 to smuggle drugs to Australia.By hnhh
- LifeCanadian Grandmother Given 7 Years For Smuggling 155,000 Ecstasy Pills Into The USThe 58-year-old grandmother smuggled the pills in order to protect her son as he attempted to leave his drug-dealing days behind. By Angus Walker