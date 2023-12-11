6ix9ine Promises Fans He'll Drop A New Album Very Soon

It's been a turbulent few months for 6ix9ine. Back in October, he was arrested for assault during an incident that involved some other music producers at a studio in the Dominican Republic. Videos of his arrest and the mobs of fans both outside the studio and waiting for him at the jail began to make the rounds online immediately. Those fans eventually turned to protestors when massive chants emerged in the following days calling for the rapper's release.

Thankfully for 6ix9ine, it didn't take long to get him out. But unfortunately, he may have to stay in the Dominican Republic for longer than expected as the terms of his release require him to spend 6 more months in the country. According to various videos online, it seems like the rapper is mobbed by fans almost anywhere he goes in the country. Despite some of the turmoil in his life though, he continues to release new music. In the caption of a photo he shared to Instagram overnight, he let fans know when they can expect a new album.

6ix9ine Could Drop A New Album This Year

I’m gonna give you guys maybe one more project before the year end or early next year. And that’s only to prove that this industry is a joke," 6ix9ine's new Instagram post begins. "I’ve always been the best and will continue to be the best. Look at it in simple terms life was so much better when I was on the internet everyday putting music out. Music is not the same and it’s been corny because you have Lames running the game and deciding what’s “culture” I once fell in love with what I did but noticed the game is for politics and who’s the best ass kisser," he concludes.

Earlier this year 6ix9ine shared his new album, Leyenda Viva. The project was controversial among his fans because it shifted his style from rap to Latin music and reggaeton. What do you think of 6ix9ine promising fans he will drop a new album this year or early next year? Let us know in the comment section below.

