6ix9ine Mobbed By Fans Following Jail Release: Watch

6ix9ine is someone who seemingly brings a whole lot of controversy with him, no matter where he goes. Overall, this all started back in 2018 when he experienced a meteoric rise to fame. He immediately began associating with gang members and got caught up in a RICO case. However, he was able to get a reduced sentence thanks to just how much snitching he did. Once he got home, he started making music, although his celebrity quickly faded.

That said, the artist has been in the news quite a bit over the past year. After being attacked at a gym, 6ix9ine used the renewed notoriety to drop a reggaeton album. A couple of weeks ago, he was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting two producers with some goons. He was subsequently arrested and there was a lot of fanfare around it. Just a couple of days ago, he was released on bail. Now, he can go back home to the United States, although he has be sure to keep his distance from the victims.

6ix9ine Gets Heroes Welcome

In new footage posted by DJ Akademiks, you can actually see just how wild the scene was when 6ix9ine was freed from jail. There was a massive crowd waiting for him outside, and they all flocked to his position. Overall, the artist looked a bit uncomfortable albeit happy that he could go home after this ordeal. It just goes to show that internationally, the rapper still has quite a bit of fame, despite his misgivings.

Hopefully, for 6ix9ine, he is able to keep himself out of trouble, moving forward. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Do you believe the rapper can make a comeback? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

