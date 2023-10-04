6ix9ine Scammed Rumble And Fakes Giveaways, SteveWillDoIt Claims

NELK Boys creator SteveWillDoIt has come out with more allegations about 6ix9ine. Steve claimed that he secured 6ix9ine a lucrative deal with video platform Rumble to "play video games once a week for an hour" and that the company was willing to pay $2 million upfront for that. However, Steve claims that 6ix9ine never fulfilled that contract, spent the $2 million on gifts for "black chicks" to "make his ex jealous" and that Steve was left with the $2 million debt.

Furthermore, Steve also claimed that 6ix9ine fakes his giveaway videos. "Whenever he does those videos where he gives away money, that isn't his money. When you see him giving his mom a new car, he's essentially buying himself a new car because he's not a nice person," Steve said. 6ix9ine, who was once a close friend of Steve's, has not responded to these allegations.

Steve Calls 6ix9ine A "Rat" And "Abuser"

Steve's latest comments come after he made a different set of allegations against 6ix9ine last month. "6ix9ine is a menace to society. Guys a loser. I don't think you understand how much of a loser @6ix9ine is. RAT. Everybody wants to know why 6ix9ine is a piece of shit. You will know the truth about 69 soon. He's a rat pedophile. I challenge 6ix9ine to a fight.. he only likes to hit women tho .. so idk if he will accept. @6ix9ine I identify as a woman so let's fight. He hit his ex girlfriend, hit his current girlfriend with his car and almost killed her. He wants no smoke with a man. I identify as a woman tho so let's fight," Steve wrote across a series of Instagram story posts.

However, in that instance, Steve's allegations were all that surprising. People have called 6ix9ine a rat, abuser, and pedophile for years. His child sex offences are almost a decade old at this point. Furthermore, 6ix9ine himself admitted to committing domestic abuse in 2019. He made a similar confession during a New York Times interview in 2020. Meanwhile, the Nine Trey Gangsters trial, which spawned the snitching allegations, occurred in 2018. In short - unless Steve has never-before-seen evidence, he's just reiterating very public knowledge.

