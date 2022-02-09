rumble
- MusicDJ Akademiks Claims Megan Thee Stallion Used To Be A Belligerent Drunk, Questions Why Tory Lanez Never Wifed HerDJ Akademiks continues to give his unfiltered takes.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDJ Akademiks Believes J. Cole Is Telling The World That He's Better Than Drake & Kendrick LamarDJ Akademiks is reading into Cole's recent comments.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Scammed Rumble And Fakes Giveaways, SteveWillDoIt ClaimsIt's the second time in as many months Steve has made allegations about the rapper.By Ben Mock
- MusicDJ Akademiks Signs With Controversial Streaming Site RumbleDJ Akademiks will be streaming on Rumble from now on.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Fires Back At Hip-Hop Journalist Over "F*ckery" CommentDJ Akademiks got into it with a hip-hop journalist on Twitter, Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- SongsSkrillex Enlists Trippie Redd & PinkPantheress On "Way Back"Skrillex locks in with Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress for his new single. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Declines $100 Million Podcast Deal From Right-Wing Rumble PlatformRumble CEO Chris Pavlovski wrote an open letter to the podcaster, saying "we are ready to fight alongside you."By Hayley Hynes