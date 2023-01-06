Skrillex Enlists Trippie Redd & PinkPantheress On “Way Back”
Skrillex locks in with Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress for his new single.
Skrillex is dishing out back-to-back bangers this week, with his latest featuring Trippie Redd and PinkPantheress.
The famed dubstep DJ teamed up with Fred Again… and Flowdan for “Rumble” to jumpstart the new year. However, he’s back again alongside Pink Pantheress and Trippie Redd for “Way Back.” Skrillex delves into the hyper-pop sound further, which turns out to new a perfect pocket for Trippie Redd and Pink Pantheress’ chemistry to shine.
The latest from Skrillex came days after he hinted at new music. The producer shared a video on his Instagram page that previewed a slew of new music.
As for Trippie Redd, there have been rumbles that he’s preparing to drop A Love Letter To You 5. Though he hasn’t provided any recent updates, he dished out a few singles in 2022 that got fans excited. He teamed up with Don Toliver on “Ain’t Safe,” and later, released “Bad Bitch.”
PinkPantheress is certainly coming into her own after having a huge year in 2022. She closed out the year with Take Me Home. Prior to that, she released her debut project, To Hell With It.
Check out the new song from Skrillex ft. PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd below
Quotable Lyrics
You need to give me time for me to look my part
It stuck out to me just when you knew who you are
You start to look around the place and then things fall apart
If I walk out my house, the more you still feel, listening