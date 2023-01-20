Trippie Redd returned with a new body of work executive produced by Chief Keef.

The rapper returned with Mansion Musik this morning, a 25-song body of work that pays tribute to Keef’s 2018 project. The lengthy tracklist is packed with high-profile features. Chief Keef appears on the tracklist, along with artists like Future, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and more.

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 07: Trippie Redd performs during Future and Friends One Big Party Tour at Toyota Center on January 07, 2023 in Houston, Texas.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Mansion Musik boasts a new collaboration with Travis Scott, which Trippie described as a sequel to their 2018 collab, “Dark Knight Dummo.” Additionally, Juice WRLD makes a posthumous appearance on “KNIGHT CRAWLER.”

Trippie’s new body of work follows the release of 2021’s Trip At Knight, featuring hits like “Miss The Rage” ft. Playboi Carti and the Drake-assisted, “Betrayal.”

While Trippie blessed fans with mansion Musik this morning, the rapper has even more music in store. Last year, he teased the fifth installment in the Love Letter To You series. However, there haven’t been any recent updates surrounding the status of the project.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Trippie Redd attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

“ Love Letter to You 5 is gonna be, if not the best body of music I’ve ever did, one of them. For sure,” he said. “This is the last one. This the last A Love Letter to You so…I done put my all into it. I’ve been working on this for like, three to four years. Dropping projects, but still having music tucked to the side for this project.”

Check out Trippie Redd’s new album below.