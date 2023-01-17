Trippie Redd has shared a star-studded tracklist for his upcoming album, MM. In a social media post from Monday, Trippie revealed all 25 songs from the new project.

Among the features included on MM are Future, Lil Baby, JuiceWRLD, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, and many more. Additionally, Chief Keef is expective producing the album, as well as being featured on “Atlantis” and “Rock Out.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Trippie Redd performs on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Trippie has yet to share the cover artwork nor the release date, but teased doing so soon on Instagram.

“Mansion Musik comment #MM 80k times if you want the COVER and RELEASE DATE #MM $MM ?MM !MM,” Trippie captioned the tracklist. “I love you all and thanks for your patience. GO ! Executive produced by @chieffkeeffsossa.”

Numerous artists shared their excitement in the comments of the post. Among them are Drake, Cole Bennett, Rich The Kid, DDG, and more.

On top of releasing MM, Trippie is also slated to hit the road with Future, Kodak Black, Polo G, EST Gee, Babyface Ray, and others on the One Big Party Tour.

The new album will be Trippie’s first full-length effort since signing his massive $30 million deal with 10K Projects.

“Elliot signed me when I was 16,” he wrote in a statement regarding the deal. “From the start, he’s always pushed me to do everything on my own terms which is the most important thing to me. I’m grateful to have had him as a partner for this long and excited to make more hits with 10K and keep growing together.”

Check out the full tracklist announcement from Trippie Redd below.

