Future isn’t taking a day off. He’s already dropping off new visuals to start off the new year after a highly productive year. This afternoon, the rapper unveiled the music video for “Back To Basics” — a highlight off of I Never Liked You.

This time, Future pulls back on the theatrics for a more scenic music video. He hops aboard a yacht, surrounded by models and water. It’s a simple visual concept that doesn’t takeaway the attention from the song itself but compliments it instead.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Rapper Future performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Future’s latest album helped him secure several nominations at the Grammys. He’s currently is up for six awards including Best Rap Album for I Never Liked You, Best Rap Song for the chart-topping “Wait For U” and Best Rap Performance for Gunna’s “Pushin’ P.”

Future’s coming off of an incredibly productive year that ended with him as the only artist who remained on the Billboard charts for every week in 2022. However, he has some big plans in store for 2023, beginning this Friday. The rapper is set to embark on the One Big Party tour which launches at Houston’s Toyota Center on Jan. 6th. He’ll also head out to cities like Charlotte and his hometown of Atlanta before concluding the run in Boston on Jan 27th. Fewtch will also bring a handful of special guests along with him like Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, EST Gee, Polo G, Lil Jairmy, Rob49, Doe Boy, Babyface Ray, and more.

The Atlanta rapper is evidently kicking off 2023 with a bang. Though the tour is only six dates, we’re anticipating that he has more shows lined up throughout the year. In 2022, he headlined several Rolling Loud events in Toronto, Miami, and more.

Check out the latest music video from Future and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.