Future will be coming to a city near you in 2023, as part of his upcoming “One Big Party” tour.

The Atlanta rapper shared dates for his upcoming tour on social media this morning, which will include performances from some special guests. The upcoming stint will be a short one, consisting of six dates in total. However, he’ll be kicking off the new year with a bang.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Future walks the runway of the Boss Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The One Big Party tour will take over Stadiums in major cities, beginning with Houston’s Toyota Center (Jan.6th). From there, Future will touch down in Charlotte, NC’s Spectrum (Jan. 13th) before making his homecoming return to Atlanta at the State Farm Arena (Jan. 14th). Then, he’ll touch down at the United Center in Chicago (Jan. 20th), Washington, DC’s Capital Arena (Jan 22nd), before closing things out at Boston’s TD Garden (Jan. 27th).

It will certainly be an exciting string of shows, considering that Future hasn’t toured in five years at this point. However, he has been a mainstay at Rolling Loud throughout the year. Fewtch headlined the Miami and New York dates. Additionally, he also headlined the inaugural launch in Toronto. The rapper will also headline the 2023 Rolling Loud festival in California.

The announcement of the One Big Party tour comes after a highly productive year including the release of I Never Liked You. Future’s ninth studio album arrived after a nearly 2-year hiatus. The project shot to the top of the Billboard 200 with over 200K units in its first week while the single, “Wait For You” ft. Drake and Tems secured #1 and became the song of the summer.

Clearly, Future has some big plays on his mind in 2023. Hopefully, he has a bigger tour on the horizon after the upcoming One Big Party tour.

We’ll keep you posted on who the special guests will be. Check out the dates for Future’s One Big Party tour below.