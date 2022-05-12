i never liked you
- MusicFuture's "I Never Liked You" Continues Billboard 200 StreakFuture's "I Never Liked You" has remained on the Billboard 200 chart for over a year.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosFuture Hits The Sea In "Back To The Basics" Music VideoFuture unloads the music video for "Back To The Basics."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFuture Listed As The Only Artist To Remain On Billboard Charts For Every Week In 2022The Atlanta rapper dominated the charts this year with hits like "Wait For U" and "Like Me."By Jada Ojii
- MusicFuture Announces "One Big Party" 2023 TourFuture's hitting the road in 2023. By Aron A.
- Music VideosFuture Shares "712PM" Music Video Directed By Travis ScottTravis Scott serves as the director for Future's "712PM" music video. By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Says It's "Easy" For Him To Make Melodic SongsFuture says it's easiest for him to make melodic songs.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsFuture Wants To Get Married Fans were shocked when Future admitted his dream of having a wife, following his years of being monogamous. By Lamar Banks
- GramFuture Reportedly Changes Last Name To "Cash"Future appears to confirm that he legally changed his last name to Nayvadius Cash.By Aron A.
- Music VideosFuture Is Surrounded By Bikini-Clad Models In “Massaging Me” Video Check out the colorful visual.By Lamar Banks
- MusicFuture Shares Vevo Original Live Performances For "I Never Liked You" Tracks: Watch"BACK TO THE BASICS" is just one of the songs Future has shared on YouTube so far.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFuture Performs "Love You Better" On Jimmy Kimmel, Travis Scott Serves As Creative DirectorTravis Scott serves as the creative director of Future's late-night performance of "LOVE YOU BETTER" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."By Aron A.
- Music VideosFuture Flexes In Paris In The "I'M DAT N***A" Music VideoFuture offers a glimpse into his opulent overseas trips in the music video for "I'M DAT N***A." By Aron A.
- Music VideosFuture Hits Up Little Havana For "Holy Ghost" VisualFuture was welcomed with open arms in the neighborhood.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosFuture Delivers Trippy New "Puffin On Zooties" Music VideoFuture is back with new visuals for "Puffin On Zooties." By Aron A.
- MusicFuture's "Wait For U" Featuring Drake & Tems Goes PlatinumFuture earns another platinum plaque.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicFuture's "I Never Liked You" Continues To Skyrocket, Goes GoldFuture's album has now officially sold over 500,000 units in the US.By Rex Provost
- MusicFuture Explains Why Tems Was Credited As A Featured Artist On "Wait For You"Though the song is a sample, Future had his reasons for including the artist as a feature.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicFuture's Drake And Tems Collab "Wait For You" Moves 500K UnitsFuture's "Wait For You" becomes 2022 fastest collaboration to move 500,000 units in the U.S.By Brianna Lawson