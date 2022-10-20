Future is back with another fun visual from his platinum-certified album, I Never Liked You. In the hazy, colorful video for “Massaging Me” the Atlanta rapper parties it up with a slew of models, rocking sleek bikinis as they cater to his every move.

The misty visual comes less than a month after chart-topping star dropped the video for “I’M DAT N****,” making it the sixth video from INLY — following “Puffin On Zooties,” “Holy Ghost,” “Love You Better” and “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems.

Months after releasing his certified platinum album, Future is still breaking records and making music history. After dropping the acclaimed project, he became the fifth atwtyisy in history to simultaneously debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. The album also became the highest first day streams for an album released in 2022 on Apple Music Worldwide.

Judging by his recent success, Future shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Check out “Massaging Me” video.