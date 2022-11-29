Future came through strong at the top of 2022 with the release of his latest project, I NEVER LIKED YOU. Following a one-plus year hiatus from releasing new music, the Atlanta rapper made a strong statement with his latest album. He provided a healthy mix of radio records, like “WAIT FOR U,” and street bangers that have had a grip on 2022.

The project’s intro, “712PM” became an immediate highlight of the project. Today, the rapper unveiled the official visuals for the song. Off the rip, Future rides in the back of a Maybach truck with a model by his side. Then, fans get a look into the fanfare surrounding his name as he walks the red carpet with a slew of people screaming his name. While the video does contain candid shots of Future in the club and rolling around in luxury, Scott’s artistic touch is seen across the 3-minute runtime.

Scott and Future have been working quite closely together over the past few months. About a month ago, Scott led the creative direction of Future’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for “LOVE U BETTER.” Additionally, they’ve been cooking up some heat with one another. Southside brought both Future and Scott together over the summer for “Hold This Heat.” It also looks like they might have a collab on Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains project.

Though the festivals largely shunned Travis Scott in 2022 due to the Astroworld tragedy, Future brought him out as a surprise guest during his Rolling Loud performance in Miami. Maybe, we might end up catching the two on tour together in the future.

Check out the music video for Future’s “712PM” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.