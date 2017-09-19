freebandz gang
- MusicFuture Goes All Out For Lil Double 0's Homecoming GiftsFuture welcomes Lil Double 0 back home in a major way after the FBG signee was arrested on guns and drugs charges.By Aron A.
- Music VideosFuture Hits The Sea In "Back To The Basics" Music VideoFuture unloads the music video for "Back To The Basics."By Aron A.
- Music VideosFuture Shares "712PM" Music Video Directed By Travis ScottTravis Scott serves as the director for Future's "712PM" music video. By Aron A.
- ReviewsFuture "I Never Liked You" ReviewThe Atlanta native does little to explore beyond his comfort zone on "I Never Liked You," nor does he combat the public narratives surrounding his persona.By Aron A.
- NewsFBG's Doe Boy Drops Off Brand New Banger "Poor Or Rich"Doe Boy is back with a heater.By Aron A.
- MixtapesFreebandz' Guap Tarantino Drops "Charge Em Up" Ft. Lil Gotit, Lil Keed & MoreGuap Tarantino comes through with a brand new project.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Reportedly Dropping A New Album Before Next Month's TourAccording to reports, Future is dropping a new album before his tour kicks off next month.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFuture Jumps On Maceo's "Project Shit" Mixtape For "Persona"Future & Maceo put on for Freebandz in their latest collaboration.By Alex Zidel
- NewsStream Future's "Beast Mode 2" MixtapeSurprise! Future just dropped off the sequel to "Beast Mode" with Zaytoven.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFuture & Doe Boy Go Crazy On "Back In My Bag"Freebandz members Doe Boy and Future team up for "Back In My Bag."By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture & Yung Bans Continue To Spur Rumors Of A Freebandz SigningA Yung Bans x Freebandz collaboration looks to be in the works.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFuture Assists DJ Stevie J On "Stripper"Future & DJ Stevie J connect on "Stripper."By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Says Yung Bans Is Making $30K A ShowYung Bans is already banking on his live performances according to Future. By Alex Zidel
- News21 Savage Joins Casino On "Deal"Casino & 21 Savage link up on "Deal." By Aron A.
- NewsFuture Assists FBG Wookie On The New Song "All My Dogs Kings"Listen to a new collab from Future & FBG Wookie called "All My Dogs Kings."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDoe Boy Holds Down The Streets For The Latest HNHH Freestyle SessionFreebandz' Doe Boy kicks off a menacing freestyle for the latest HNHH Freestyle Session. By Aron A.
- NewsN.E.R.D Grab Future For "1000"N.E.R.D & Future keep it 1-0-0-0. By Aron A.
- NewsFuture & Bump J Join Zona Man On New Single "Cold World"Zona Man, Future & Bump J team up for new collab "Cold World."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTy Dolla $ign Recruits Swae Lee & Future For "Don't Judge Me"Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee and Future link up for a cut off of "Beach House 3."By Aron A.
- Music VideosZoey Dollaz Connects With Chris Brown In "Post & Delete" VideoZoey Dollaz gets Chris Brown for the "Post & Delete" video.By Aron A.
- NewsWizKid & Future Link Up On "Everytime"WizKid recruits Future for his latest single. By Aron A.