Future’s infatuation with money reached new heights this week. The rapper confirmed on Instagram that he formally changed his last name to “Cash.”

On Wednesday, a report began circulating online indicating the name change. The rapper, born Nayvadius Wilburn, was rumored to have changed his last name this week. While there wasn’t any official legal paperwork to confirm the news, Future responded on Instagram.

“Bag secured,” Cash wrote. “Da BIGGEST.”

The name is fitting after the lucrative year that Future experienced. Earlier this year, the rapper reportedly sold his catalog in a deal valued in the “high eight figures.” The rapper struck an agreement with Influence Media Partners to obtain his masters to 612 songs — between 2004 – 2020) including collaborations alongside Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Rihanna.

Following the massive deal this year, Future did a little bit of splurging in the form of a luxury mansion in Miami. The rapper reportedly dished out $16.3M on the Allison Island mansion which boasts seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Future walks the runway of the Boss Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Aside from his recent home, Future’s continued to ride the wave of his latest album, I NEVER LIKED YOU. The 16-song effort boasted collaborations alongside Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Tems, Drake, Kodak Black and EST Gee. The project also produced the hit record, “WAIT FOR U” ft. Drake and Tems that topped Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper also came through with a slew of incredible features since the beginning of the year. He linked up with Gunna and Young Thug on 2022’s definitive anthem, “Pushin P,” which has since gone platinum. He also served up records with the likes of Lil Baby, EST Gee, G Herbo, and more. Future’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Pressurelucious” also marked the Atlanta rapper’s 150th entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Most recently, he appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever OST alongside OG DAYV on the song “Limoncello.”

We’ll keep you posted on any more news surrounding Future’s next release. Let us know how you feel about his name change in the comment section below.